Returning to Indian River
Article content
Where now the sound
or the sight of the wren
Returning to Indian River Back to video
announcing the morning’s arrival.
I can still recall
a country lane
where raspberries grew
wild and free.
It was all so simple then –
to be a child
observing and enjoying
the benefits
of a small village
where a train flew by
once a day.
My aunts knew how to live
their very private lives.
My grandfather – old and blind
waited patiently
for death.
Before he died he would share
his stories with me
as I kept him company
trying to help him
through one more day.
At age 7 or 8 I needed to learn
as much as I could
about life and the world.
George Whibbs
The Expositor publishes a poem monthly.