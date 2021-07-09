July is World Water Colour Month and the Brantford Public Library has books and online resources for beginners and experienced artists.

Both locations of the library are now open, so stop by and join the library to access everything mentioned in this article for free.

Learn to paint with the library

First, let’s start with the videos on the topic of painting that are available through LinkedIn Learning. All of these videos are available 24/7 and can be downloaded to your phone. People can watch individual videos, which are a few minutes long, or they can watch a series of videos on a topic that are collected as a course. There are nearly 100 courses available through LinkedIn Learning on the subject of art. This includes both digital and traditional art.

Courses on more traditional art include a four-hour course called Painting Foundations: Light and Landscape. There is also the 34-minute course called Painting and Developing a Composition. There is also a collection of courses called Artist At Work. These courses cover topics such as tertiary colours, creating a depth of field and complementary colours.

After watching only a few of these videos, people should have a fairly clear understanding of techniques such as shadow blocking, adding texture and even exploring creative thinking.

If you are looking for more digital resources, try the nine-hour Water Colour 101 course available on demand through the Library’s Universal Class platform. Or, use the library’s PressReader service to access several art-focused magazines from around the world. Full editions of magazines like the UK’s Leisure Painter are available on your phone or computer.