Every family has its stories. Passed down through the generations as tales told at family gatherings or by grandparents to their grandchildren, they detail who we are and how we came to be. However, how many of us can tell our stories through the exact words of the people that lived them?

Article content

Alexander Graham Bell and his descendants could easily answer this question. Born in an age when letter writing was commonplace with most people, Aleck and his family were copious writers who held that their epistles to each other should not be discarded. As a result, their story can be told, today, through thousands of letters dating as early as 1862, when the inventor was only fifteen years old.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Eliza hopes son will visit for rest and quiet Back to video

Born in Edinburgh, Scotland in 1847, Alexander Graham Bell lived a unique life. Influenced by his father, Melville, a professor of elocution, and his deaf mother, Eliza; the loss of his brothers, Melville and Edward, to Consumption; and marriage to his deaf pupil, Mabel Hubbard, Bell left a legacy to the world that few could imagine living without. How this came to pass can best be seen through the letters that passed between these individuals. These letters we present to you here.

With this letter, Eliza assured Alec that her cause for ill-health had passed. Relaying much news from home, she gave details on the comings and goings of his cousins, the uncertainty of whether his aunt and uncle would build their own home in Brantford, and her usual concern for his health and well-being.

Box 518 P.O Brantford, Ont Can.

Home, May 3rd/76

My dear Alec

I have just got yours of April the 30th, and certainly think I have written to you since I complained of feeling unwell. My last contained a letter I had received from your Uncle Edward, and also the intelligence of Laurie’s being engaged to Dr. Kerr. The marriage is to take place very soon, and they are all busy in making preparation. I also told you that Lillie’s Mr. Ker was about to pay a visit to Boston and that I should send by him a drawing for Mabel, to you, that you might get it put into a plain frame and glass. Let the frame be just such as one as your picture of the “Blind Beggar”, with crosses at the corners. Mr. Ker leaves Brantford the day after tomorrow (Friday). I send with the drawing a manuscript copy I made many years ago, from a work that is likely to be of service to Mabel. More of this afterwards. I am thankful that my indisposition left me with its cause, a heavy pastry puff, eaten late at night. I was unwell for two or three days. I however very anxious about you. Your life seems a perfect turmoil, and you will certainly destroy yourself if you go on at this rate. I thought all danger of interference with your patents was over, and shall be most thankful when all anxiety on this head is over. As Papa intends to write with this I shall leave the business matters to him.