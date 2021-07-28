A Refuge from the Storm
Let the rain or the snow
do their worst.
Let the sky throw down
its noisy threats
and when the lightning seeks its targets
it will find me –
or pass me by.
I can always turn
to my poems.
I will find shelter and comfort
in words.
When reality or life
or the general afflictions
of experience do their worst
I will turn
again and again
to the peace and pleasure of my writing.
Let others search
for the usual protections
the prosaic destinations.
I choose to write poems about the rain or the snow.
I will cherish the thunder
and remain amazed to see the lightning
electrify the sky.
George Whibbs
The Expositor publishes a poem monthly.