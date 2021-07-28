A Refuge from the Storm

Let the rain or the snow

do their worst.

Let the sky throw down

its noisy threats

and when the lightning seeks its targets

it will find me –

or pass me by.

I can always turn

to my poems.

I will find shelter and comfort

in words.

When reality or life

or the general afflictions

of experience do their worst

I will turn

again and again

to the peace and pleasure of my writing.

Let others search

for the usual protections

the prosaic destinations.

I choose to write poems about the rain or the snow.

I will cherish the thunder

and remain amazed to see the lightning

electrify the sky.

George Whibbs

The Expositor publishes a poem monthly.