Beyond the ultimate edge of danger

For the Expositor
May 25, 2021  •  16 hours ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
BR.0527_br_poetry
Ernest Doroszuk - Toronto Sun

He was a trapeze artist –
young
strong
brave.

He eventually came to despise
the net,
because it was a reminder
that he was not brave enough
to face death –
over and over.

In his mind
the great challenge
was to remove the net
and take his chances
with fate or destiny.
If he could be completely strong –
completely brave –
he would perform
with no regard for safety.
The audience would be enthralled.

He gradually came to see himself
as a coward –
a weak example
of an artificial hero.
Having reached this point
he realized that it was time to leave the circus
and become an ordinary person –
an ordinary man.

George Whibbs

The Expositor publishes a poem monthly.

Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Latest National Stories

News Near Brantford

This Week in Flyers