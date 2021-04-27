A Celebration of Flowers
Article content
Amidst the anxiety and fear
there remains the renewal
We apologize, but this video has failed to load.
Try refreshing your browser.
A Celebration of Flowers Back to video
and the rebirth
of nature’s promise.
In April I can see
the daffodils
bringing their simple joy
and hope.
They serve to remind me
that there is still something
wonderful to admire –
and cherish.
The virus displays its own kind
of death
but it cannot destroy
the goodness to be seen
in flowers.
The daffodils will live
their lives
safe and immune
from the pandemic.
George Whibbs
The Expositor publishes a poem monthly.
Advertisement
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.