A Celebration of Flowers

Article content

Amidst the anxiety and fear

there remains the renewal

and the rebirth

of nature’s promise.

In April I can see

the daffodils

bringing their simple joy

and hope.

They serve to remind me

that there is still something

wonderful to admire –

and cherish.

The virus displays its own kind

of death

but it cannot destroy

the goodness to be seen

in flowers.

The daffodils will live

their lives

safe and immune

from the pandemic.

George Whibbs

The Expositor publishes a poem monthly.